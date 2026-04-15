‘A decisive stride’: Former President Pratibha Patil writes to PM Modi, extends support to women’s quota Bill

Multiple Congress leaders, including party leader Sonia Gandhi, have criticised the Bills on multiple counts – lack of consultation with stakeholders, opacity, disturbing the federal balance and absence of any mention of not altering the proportion of seats allocated to states during delimitation, unlike informal reports that the government would ensure seats are readjusted on a pro-rata basis.
The enhanced presence of women in Parliament and state legislatures, Patil said, will undoubtedly enrich legislative debates with diverse perspectives, lead to more balanced and empathetic policy outcomes, and serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of women to actively participate in public life.
“India has consistently witnessed the extraordinary contributions of women across every sphere of national development, often surmounting formidable social and structural barriers,” Patil said.
She said this legislation formally recognises their immense potential and institutionalises pathways for their leadership at the highest levels of governance. “It marks a decisive stride towards bridging historical inequities and creating a more just and equitable society.”
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She added, “As the first woman President of India, I have long championed the belief that genuine women’s empowerment can only be achieved by providing them equal opportunities to shape decisions that affect the nation.”
This amendment, she underlined, was “far more than a legal provision”. “It is a powerful affirmation of our collective resolve to advance gender equality, foster inclusive governance, and build a stronger, more progressive India.”
‘Transformative step in strengthening democratic framework’
“I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the initiative for historic implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This landmark constitutional amendment represents a transformative step in strengthening India’s democratic framework by ensuring greater representation and participation of women in legislative bodies,” Patil said.
She asserted that the initiative will ignite the aspirations of countless women, particularly from rural and marginalised communities, encouraging them to pursue leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.
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“It also sends a clear and powerful message to the world about India’s unwavering commitment to gender justice and inclusive democracy,” she added.
Tacitly congratulating the government, she said, “I commend the leaders, and all stakeholders, who worked tirelessly over the years to turn this long-cherished dream into reality.”
This landmark reform will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a more equitable, empowered, and inclusive India, she added.
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