‘A decisive stride’: Former President Pratibha Patil writes to PM Modi, extends support to women’s quota Bill

genuine women's empowerment can only be achieved by providing them equal opportunities (File photo).

India’s first woman President and veteran Congress leader Pratibha Devisingh Patil has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending the government’s efforts to expedite 33 per cent women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Patil was a Congress MLA in Maharashtra from 1962 to 1985, a Rajya Sabha MP from the grand old party from 1985 to 1990, and a Lok Sabha MP from 1991 to 1996. She is also a former president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. Patil served as governor of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2007, and as President of India from 2007 to 2012.

The letter comes close on the heels of three Bills being introduced in Parliament to implement women’s reservation by 2029, and at a time when the Congress has criticised them.