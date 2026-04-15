‘A decisive stride’: Former President Pratibha Patil writes to PM Modi, extends support to women’s quota Bill

Pratibha Patil's letter to PM Modi comes at a time when several Congress leaders have questioned the government over the lack of consultation about the efforts to implement women's reservation by 2029.

Written by: Vikas Pathak
3 min readNew DelhiApr 15, 2026 11:11 AM IST
Pratibha Patil genuine women's empowerment can only be achieved by providing them equal opportunities (File photo).
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India’s first woman President and veteran Congress leader Pratibha Devisingh Patil has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending the government’s efforts to expedite 33 per cent women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Patil was a Congress MLA in Maharashtra from 1962 to 1985, a Rajya Sabha MP from the grand old party from 1985 to 1990, and a Lok Sabha MP from 1991 to 1996. She is also a former president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. Patil served as governor of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2007, and as President of India from 2007 to 2012.

The letter comes close on the heels of three Bills being introduced in Parliament to implement women’s reservation by 2029, and at a time when the Congress has criticised them.

Multiple Congress leaders, including party leader Sonia Gandhi, have criticised the Bills on multiple counts – lack of consultation with stakeholders, opacity, disturbing the federal balance and absence of any mention of not altering the proportion of seats allocated to states during delimitation, unlike informal reports that the government would ensure seats are readjusted on a pro-rata basis.

The enhanced presence of women in Parliament and state legislatures, Patil said, will undoubtedly enrich legislative debates with diverse perspectives, lead to more balanced and empathetic policy outcomes, and serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations of women to actively participate in public life.

“India has consistently witnessed the extraordinary contributions of women across every sphere of national development, often surmounting formidable social and structural barriers,” Patil said.

She said this legislation formally recognises their immense potential and institutionalises pathways for their leadership at the highest levels of governance. “It marks a decisive stride towards bridging historical inequities and creating a more just and equitable society.”

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She added, “As the first woman President of India, I have long championed the belief that genuine women’s empowerment can only be achieved by providing them equal opportunities to shape decisions that affect the nation.”

This amendment, she underlined, was “far more than a legal provision”. “It is a powerful affirmation of our collective resolve to advance gender equality, foster inclusive governance, and build a stronger, more progressive India.”

‘Transformative step in strengthening democratic framework’

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation for the initiative for historic implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This landmark constitutional amendment represents a transformative step in strengthening India’s democratic framework by ensuring greater representation and participation of women in legislative bodies,” Patil said.

She asserted that the initiative will ignite the aspirations of countless women, particularly from rural and marginalised communities, encouraging them to pursue leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

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“It also sends a clear and powerful message to the world about India’s unwavering commitment to gender justice and inclusive democracy,” she added.

Tacitly congratulating the government, she said, “I commend the leaders, and all stakeholders, who worked tirelessly over the years to turn this long-cherished dream into reality.”

This landmark reform will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a more equitable, empowered, and inclusive India, she added.
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Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

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