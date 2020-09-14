Pratapgarh: SP leader held for ‘assaulting’ Dalits over land dispute

A search was on for other associates of Yadav allegedly involved in harassing the Dalit family, police said. (Representational)

PRATAPGARH POLICE on Saturday arrested the district president of the Samajwadi Party and his private gunner for allegedly assaulting a Dalit family in a land dispute case. Police said the victim, Gayatri (34), alleged that the accused – Chabinath Yadav and his gunner Ram Singh – threatened them in an attempt to grab land and when her family members objected, they beat them up and also verbally abused them. She also alleged that the accused made casteist remarks.

According to the complaint, the accused beat up Gayatri’s husband Arun (36) and her brother-in-law Lavlesh (32) with sticks, injuring them. Local residents took them to hospital and they were discharged after treatment, police said.

Chabinath Yadav and Ram Singh were arrested later in the day and sent to judicial custody after being produced in court, said Jitendra Singh Parihar, Circle Officer, Kunda. A search was on for other associates of Yadav allegedly involved in harassing the Dalit family, police said.

Gayatri hails from Bulakipur village in Pratapgarh while the accused is from neighbouring Kareti village, said police.

On the basis of Gayatri’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against Chabinath, his personal gunner and unidentified persons under several sections of IPC, including 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Police also invoked SC/ST Act against the accused.

“During preliminary inquiry, we found that the accused had gone to the spot in support of one Shamim, who is involved in a land dispute with Gayatri. Shamim and Gayatri both claim ownership of the plot concerned. A probe is on,” said Singh.

