Pratapgarh jail’s head warden shot dead by bike-borne men

The head warden of Pratapgarh Jail was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assistants Thursday evening.

Hari Narayan Trivedi (50) was buying vegetables near the prison when the assailants shot him, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot injuries on his stomach and arms and died on the spot. An FIR on murder charge has been registered against unidentified persons on basis of a complaint filed by Trivedi’s son.

“At around 4 pm, we got information that a head warden posted in the jail has been shot dead in Kotwali police station area. Trivedi was shot near a railway crossing, around 150 metres from the jail premises. Eyewitnesses saw Trivedi collapse as the assailants fled,” said Pratapgarh SP, S Anand.

He said they are yet to ascertain the motive and whether others were involved. Multiple police teams have been deployed to identify the killers.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Ravindra Srivastava said, “We have sent the body for post-mortem. There are some reports about an argument between Trivedi and some persons in the prison.”

Trivedi was living alone in Pratapgarh because because he was posted in the prison. His family stays in Rae Bareli.