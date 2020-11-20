Six children among 14 killed in accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh

A 43-year-old man was arrested by Wadala police for allegedly extorting money from a truck driver and posing as a policeman.

At least 14 people, including 6 children, were killed after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Allahabad highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, police said.

The victims were returning from a wedding in Nawabganj area of Pratapgarh, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible help to victims, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced to the next of the kin.

