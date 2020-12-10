Pratap Sarnaik’s ‘aide’ sent to judicial custody till Dec 22

The ED is probing a complaint filed by a former employee of Topsgrup, Ramesh Iyer, alleging that the company had cheated the MMRDA of Rs 175 crore. (Representational)

A special court on Wednesday sent Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s alleged aide Amit Chandole to judicial custody till December 22. Chandole, director of Vihang Advertising, was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in a money laundering case linked with security firm Topsgrup.

On November 27, the special court had initially sent Chandole to ED custody till November 29. As it refused to extend his custody to the ED on November 29, Chandole was remanded to judicial custody. But on Monday, he was again sent to ED custody, following the Bombay High Court’s directing the special court to rehear the agency’s plea seeking Chandole’s custody.

On Wednesday, when Chandole was produced before the court, his lawyers submitted that he is suffering from high blood pressure and cholesterol and was not provided proper treatment in jail. Following this, the court directed the jail authorities to ensure medical aid is provided to Chandole as and when required. It also directed the jail to submit a report of a previous application filed by Chandole seeking to be admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The ED is probing a complaint filed by a former employee of Topsgrup, Ramesh Iyer, alleging that the company had cheated the MMRDA of Rs 175 crore.

