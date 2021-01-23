Multi-storey building opposite Pratap Vilas Palace: NRTI to come up at new spot, vacating faculty quarters begin

The Railways, in its reply to the Gujarat HC, has said that it has decided to shift the building to a place 265 feet away from the original location.

A month after the Gujarat directed the government authorities to halt, for the time, any further construction on the proposed multi-storey building of the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) at Raja Baug Garden in Vadodara, which overlooks the Pratap Vilas Palace, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has written a letter to the National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) to vacate the office quarters for the construction of Faculty Housing Block, Guest House and Utilities.

The proposed building has become contentious since last year when the erstwhile Royal family matriarch Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, who is also Chancellor of MS University in Vadodara, wrote to the Railways seeking immediate suspension of work and action on changing the location of the proposed four-storeyed building.

After a public interest litigation (PIL) was moved by eight petitioners, including the Vadodara-based Heritage Trust, the Gujarat High Court on December 17 asked the authorities to halt the construction of the proposed building.

The Railways, in its reply to the Gujarat HC, has said that it has decided to shift the building to a place 265 feet away from the original location –the Rajabaugh garden of the Pratap Vilas Palace, that citizens objected to. The reply, signed by Assistant General Manager, Vadodara Division, Neeraj Dhamija, said, “The new proposed site is 321 feet away from the palace and 265 feet away from the original site, which will not ruin the aesthetics of the Palace.

The RVNL’s letter to NAIR dated January 15, states,” The tender for the work of setting up the NRTI in NAIR campus has been opened on January 8, this year, and the work is likely to be finalised very soon. In this connection, it is mentioned that the Utility Services have also been planned simultaneously in the Phase-I work. Accordingly, the area between the guest house and Faculty Housing will house the GEB sub-station having transformers, DG set, Main electric LT&HT panel, DG panel and so on.

The area for the Guesthouse will also have the services block comprising plumbing systems- domestic, RO, Raw Water and Fire Water tanks and the distribution system. Since the above Utility Services have been planned at the proposed location of Faculty Housing and Guest House, the work for the same will have to be carried out simultaneously with the work of the hostel and new academic building and it cannot be treated as Phase-II work. It is, therefore, important to get the site of the Faculty Housing and Guesthouse cleared by vacating the Office Quarters before the commencement of the work. Kindly make arrangement to avoid delay in undertaking work for setting up NRTI.”

Sameer Khera, vice-president of the Heritage Trust, said, “Heritage Trust is committed to preserving the tangible and intangible legacy of Vadodara and the PIL is one of the many steps towards this goal. Preserving our built and natural heritage are essential to our growth as a society. The response filed by the Railways is a cynical abuse of well-documented heritage conservation practices.”

Standing on 55 acres of land, the palace was constructed by Maharaja Sayajirao III to serve as a private residence for his son, Lt Col Yuvraj Fatesinghrao Gaekwad and his wife, Yuvrani Padmavatidevi, parents of Pratapsinhrao. Samarjitsinh is Pratapsinhrao’s grandson.

Officials of NAIR and NRTI were unavailable for comment.