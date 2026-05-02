Lyricist Prasoon Joshi appointed chairman of Prasar Bharati

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Lyricist Prasoon Joshi has been appointed chairman of Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated Joshi on his appointment, calling him is a “rare creative spirit.” “My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as Chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India,” he said.
“His words carry the fragrance of our soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of our culture. Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice, he added.”
Before this, Joshi served as Chairperson, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Mumbai since August 2017 where he contributed to strengthening film certification processes while engaging with stakeholders across the film industry, the statement read. Earlier, he had also served as CEO, McCann World Group India and Chairman, McCann World Group Asia Pacific (a subsidiary of McCann Erickson). He is also one of the Trustees of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts since 2016.
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