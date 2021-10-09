Prashant Kishor’s tweet hints at rift with Gandhis, opens war of words

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was said to be in talks with the Congress, on Friday sprang a surprise by taking potshots at the party leadership, signaling that his entry into the grand old party has hit fresh roadblocks.

Kishor said those hoping for a revival of the Congress based on its Lakhimpur Kheri intervention are setting themselves up for a big disappointment.

With Kishor seen as one of the strategists in the Trinamool Congress’s victory in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, and subsequently close to joining the Congress, his remarks triggered a war of words between the two parties.

“People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP,” Kishor tweeted.

In what was seen as a counter, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel tweeted later in the afternoon, “People looking for a “national” alternative based on poaching INC functionaries who can’t win even their own seats is in for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, to become a national alternative deep-rooted and concerted efforts are needed and there are no quick- fix solutions.”

Late evening, a tweet from the TMC’s Twitter handle stated, “Rich words coming from a first-time CM. Punching above your weight doesn’t bring honour to you, Mr. @bhupeshbaghel. What a shoddy attempt to please the high command! By the way, is @INCIndia going to try to erase the historical defeat at Amethi through yet another Twitter Trend?”

Kishor’s remarks, seen as aimed at the Gandhi siblings, come at a time when the aggressive political posturing by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths had enthused a section of Congress leaders, who believe the Gandhis are finally getting their act together.

Kishor was in talks with the Gandhis for making a formal entry into the Congress, and the leaders are believed to have been agreeable, too. Sources close to Rahul had said he had advised Kishor to join the party instead of hoping to play a role in election and campaign management of the party.

Against this backdrop, Kishor’s tweet on Friday came as a surprise to many in the party. “At some level, his remarks show frustration, too, and perhaps desperation,” a senior Congress leader said. “His stress on ‘deep-rooted problems and structural weakness’ is interesting, as he was said to be advising the Gandhis on addressing these very same issues. Perhaps things are not moving the way he had envisaged.”

Another leader, who has always been critical of Kishor, claimed he is batting for TMC. A leader considered close to Rahul said every word of Kishor “should not be analysed and dissected”.