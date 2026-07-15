Ahead of Prashant Kishor’s electoral debut, Jan Suraaj suffers setback as key Bihar leaders join BJP

The Bankipur bypoll has assumed significance as it marks Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor's electoral debut against the BJP in one of its strongest urban bastions.

Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) received a jolt Wednesday with some of its key leaders, including mathematician KC Sinha, joining the BJP in the presence of the party’s state president, Sanjay Saraogi.

BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Rekha Gupta and JSP’s Prashant Kishor in the Bankipur bypoll, scheduled for July 30. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP’s five-time MLA and party national president Nitin Nabin was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Among those who crossed over to the BJP was renowned mathematician K C Sinha, who unsuccessfully contested last year’s Bihar Assembly polls as the JSP nominee from the Kumhrar constituency. Other JSP leaders who joined the BJP included Ritesh Ranjan alias Bittu Singh, the party’s candidate from Digha, Gopal Singh, its Maner candidate, and Braj Kishore Sinha, JSP’s Kisan Morcha district president.