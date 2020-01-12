Prashant Kishor thanks Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for ‘unequivocal rejection’ of CAA, NRC

JDU vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor. (Express photo) JDU vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor. (Express photo)

Political strategist and JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor Sunday thanked Congress leadership under Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their “unequivocal rejection” of the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens even as he reiterated that both CAA and NRC would not be implemented in Bihar.

The remarks by Kishor, who has taken on the BJP over its stand on the NRC and CAA, come a day after the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution asking the government to stop the National Population Register (NPR) exercise and withdraw the CAA.

“I join my voice with all to thank Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of CAA NRC. Both @rahulgandhi @priyankagandhi deserve special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all – CAA and NRC would not be implemented in Bihar,” Kishor tweeted.

I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all – बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 12, 2020

Kishor’s statement comes days after he had earlier criticised the Congress for being “largely absent” from the fight against CAA-NRC. In a tweet on December 21 last year, he said, “Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC. The least party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing.”

However, Kishor had thanked Rahul Gandhi after the latter joined a CAA protest rally on December 24 at Ramlila Maidan, and urged him to restrict the implementation of CAA and NRC in Congress-ruled states.

A senior Congress leader on Saturday indicated that the party’s governments in the states could bring Assembly resolutions against the NPR exercise. “If state legislatures pass resolutions, it will assume an altogether different dimension,” the leader said.

Kishor has been vocal in his criticism about the amended citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC, stating that “NRC with CAB is dangerous and discriminatory”. He had also nudged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take a position against the NRC.

The JD(U) leader had also criticised his party for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament and had even said that the idea of a nationwide NRC is equivalent to “demonetisation of citizenship”, which is “invalid” until proved.

