Monday, May 02, 2022
‘As I turn the page… starting from Bihar’: Prashant Kishor hints at future in politics

Kishor had recently declined to join the Congress party stating that it needed "leadership and collective will" more than him to "fix the deep-rooted structural problems".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 2, 2022 10:32:21 am
Prashant Kishor had earlier joined the JD(U) in 2018. (File Photo)

Election strategist Prashant Kishor Monday hinted at his future in politics, saying it was time to go to the “real masters” — the people, and he would be starting that journey from Bihar.

Kishor had recently declined to join the Congress party stating that it needed “leadership and collective will” more than him to “fix the deep-rooted structural problems”.

On Monday, he tweeted, that he would be turning a new page after 10 years of a “rollercoaster ride” in participating in the democracy and helping shape pro-people policies.

“As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to ‘Jan Sooraj‘ — People’s Good Governance. Shuruvat Bihar se (starting from Bihar,” the election strategist tweeted.

In the past, Kishor was a part of the Bihar politics, joining the JD(U) party in September 2018. He was later expelled from the party in 2020 for “indiscipline”. In February 2022, the poll strategist met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations of a reunion.

May 02: Latest News