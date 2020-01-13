Prashant Kishor pats Cong for resolution against CAA, JDU colleague takes swipe

Shortly after Kishor’s tweet, senior JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said all states were bound to implement the new law and also sought to know the “punishment for speaking the language of sedition”. Shortly after Kishor’s tweet, senior JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said all states were bound to implement the new law and also sought to know the “punishment for speaking the language of sedition”.

JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor on Sunday took to Twitter to thank the Congress after the party’s Working Committee passed a resolution asking the government to stop the process to update the National Population Register and withdraw the new citizenship law. He also said CAA and NRC would not be implemented in Bihar.

Shortly after Kishor’s tweet, senior JD(U) leader Ajay Alok said all states were bound to implement the new law and also sought to know the “punishment for speaking the language of sedition”.

Kishor tweeted, “I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all – Bihar me CAA-NRC laagu nahi hoga (CAA-NRC would not be implemented in Bihar).”

Soon after, Alok tweeted, “CAA has become a law from January 10, 2020 and is in effect in the entire country. All states have to follow it or else the President can take action under Article 365 (of the Constitution). But the question is: What is the punishment for speaking the language of sedition. There must be not be a state of confusion in the NDA.”

Taking a swipe at Kishore, Alok tweeted that that there are “some who cannot digest love and respect bestowed upon them by the leadership”.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand told The Indian Express that “over-intelligent people are creating propaganda on NRC”.

“But the fact is that there is no initiative by Central Government on the issue…We appreciate the support of our NDA allies for supporting CAB in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha… The Bihar government has already notified to start NPR in May 2020.”

