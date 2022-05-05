Prashant Kishor says no political party for now, announces ‘padyatra’ in Bihar

Political strategist Prashant Kishor announced a 3,000 km “padyatra” in Bihar, stating that he won’t be forming a political party as of now.

He said that in line with his previous announcement about working for the people, he will be travelling across Bihar from October 2, meeting people at their houses to understand their grievances.

Adding that there are no elections in Bihar in near future, Kishor said that a political party was not on the cards. He said that if a political party is formed, it won’t be under his name but he will collaborate with those who form it.

Kishor had recently refused the Congress’ offer to join the party, saying that more than him, the party needed leadership and will to bring in reforms.

He spoke about ‘turning a page — starting from Bihar — sparking rumours of a new political party. “My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to “Jan Suraj”-Peoples Good Governance,” Kishor said in a tweet last week.