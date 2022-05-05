scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

Prashant Kishor says no political party for now, announces ‘padyatra’ in Bihar

Prashant Kishor said that if a new political party is formed in Bihar, it won't be under his name but he will collaborate with those who form it.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 12:02:51 pm
Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference, in Patna. (File Photo/PTI)

Political strategist Prashant Kishor announced a 3,000 km “padyatra” in Bihar, stating that he won’t be forming a political party as of now.

He said that in line with his previous announcement about working for the people, he will be travelling across Bihar from October 2, meeting people at their houses to understand their grievances.

Adding that there are no elections in Bihar in near future, Kishor said that a political party was not on the cards. He said that if a political party is formed, it won’t be under his name but he will collaborate with those who form it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Patna ke Prashant Kishor: Why it’s a tough match for his second innings in 4 years

Kishor had recently refused the Congress’ offer to join the party, saying that more than him, the party needed leadership and will to bring in reforms.

Best of Express Premium

IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counsellingPremium
IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counselling
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
The real numbers of the Covid dead
More Premium Stories >>

He spoke about ‘turning a page — starting from Bihar — sparking rumours of a new political party. “My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to “Jan Suraj”-Peoples Good Governance,” Kishor said in a tweet last week.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement