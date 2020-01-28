Prashant Kishor on Nitish Kumar’s claim: ‘What a fall for you to lie on how I joined JD(U)’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Prashant Kishor. (File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Prashant Kishor. (File)

The rift between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor was out in the open on Tuesday, with Kishor accusing the JD(U) supremo of “lying” after Kumar claimed that the poll strategist was inducted into the party on the recommendation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Nitish Kumar, what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!” Prashant Kishor tweeted.

.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020

Kishor said that even if the JD(U) chief was telling the truth no one would believe that he had the courage “not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah”.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar distanced himself from the controversy that has erupted over Kishor engaging in a “twitter war with Amit Shah” over the amended Citizenship Act and proposed nationwide NRC.

“Someone wrote a letter I replied to it, someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I’ve to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants, he can go if he wants…Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him,” the Bihar CM told reporters in Patna.

Kumar was responding to the media at a press meet over senior party leader Pavan K Varma’s letter to him a few days earlier questioning JD(U)’s “ideological clarity” with regards to their alliance with BJP for Delhi Assembly elections.

Kishor has more than once made his differences with JD(U) known on the issue of the amended Citizenship Act. JD(U) had supported the legislation in both the Houses of Parliament even though Nitish Kumar has categorically said no to NRC.

