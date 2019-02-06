Prashant Kishor meets Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena says ‘courtesy call’

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s visit to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence on Tuesday has triggered much speculation, even as the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner.

Sena leaders have termed the visit by Kishor – a JD(U) vice president – as a “courtesy meeting” and said that he was introduced by Uddhav Thackeray as an “election strategist”. However, the JD(U) has said that the visit was to further strengthen the BJP-led NDA.

The meeting was attended by party MPs, senior Sena leaders and a few Yuva sainiks. A Sena MP said the meeting had been called to discuss election preparedness ahead of the polls. “The party president also told us to raise issues that concern the people,” the MP added.

Another Sena leader said Kishor could help the party with “new perspectives” in the election campaign. According to this leader, who wished to remain unnamed, Kishor made a brief speech asking the Sena to focus on its strengths to expand its base.

Sena leaders were insistent Kishor’s visit was in his professional capacity as a political consultant and not as the JD(U) vice-president.

Another Sena leader denied that he was there as an emissary of the NDA, and said that would be unacceptable to Sena. “If he wants to help us as a part of NDA, we don’t want his help. If the BJP wants an alliance, then the BJP leadership should talk to us and not the NDA allies,” said the leader.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi told The Indian Express: “Prashant Kishor is our party’s national vice president and he met Shiv Sena chief in his bid to further strengthen the NDA. Shiv Sena has been one of founding members of NDA.”

Asked if Kishor’s meeting could be also seeking business for his company, Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), Tyagi said: “Kishor made it clear that IPAC is an independent and autonomous organisation and he does not influence its decision…”

JD (U) sources in Patna, however, said Kishor had been “lying low for a while”. A JD(U) leader said: “The party had not been happy with Kishor for his (congratulatory) tweet on Priyanka Gandhi’s entry in politics. He had in fact had not reported to the CM for a while.”

The leader said there was no “urgency for meeting Shiv Sena unless it is about Kishor’s business interest”. —With inputs from ENS, Patna