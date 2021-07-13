Prashant Kishor meets Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, sets political circles abuzz

Setting the political circles abuzz, poll strategist Prashant Kishor Tuesday met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi.

According to reports, senior party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Harish Rawat, the in-charge of Punjab affairs, were present during the meeting.

While it was not clear what the meeting was about, it came against the backdrop of infighting and turmoil in the Congress unit in Punjab. The crisis has intensified in recent months and, with Assembly elections scheduled for early next year, leaders in the party have been getting restless over the delay in its resolution.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had met Kishor at Kapurthala House, the CM’s residence in Delhi.

Kishor, who was appointed principal adviser by the Amarinder, had come to Punjab during the recent Assembly elections in a few states, including West Bengal. However soon after the results, he had expressed his intentions to hang up his boots as a political strategist.

More details are awaited.