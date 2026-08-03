‘Change Bihar CM’: Prashant Kishor says Bankipur result sends message to BJP

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday said his party’s emphatic victory in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll was a message from the people of Bihar to the BJP’s central leadership to appoint a “good” Chief Minister for the state. Contesting his first election, Kishor secured a lead of over 19,000 votes after 32 rounds of counting and polled more than 64,000 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP leader Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Calling the outcome “a victory of the people of Bankipur”, Kishor said the bypoll was about more than electing an MLA. “This was an attempt by the people of Bihar to send a message to the BJP’s central leadership that they should appoint a good person as the Chief Minister of Bihar,” he said.