40,000 paramilitary personnel proof that Delhi protest was successful: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor said the deployment of 40,000 paramilitary personnel during Saturday’s Delhi protest demonstrated its success as he joined the Opposition’s demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. (File Photo)

Deployment of 40,000 paramilitary forces in Delhi was a good enough proof that the protest in the national capital on Saturday was successful, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor said as he joined the Opposition in demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

He said the credibility of the Election Commission of India (EC) had eroded in the last 8-10 years.

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Reacting to media questions on the protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar, Kishor said: “Many people are looking at how many people attended the protest, but the fact that the government had to deploy 40,000 paramilitary forces to stop it shows how powerful it was.”