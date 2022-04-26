scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Prashant Kishor declines offer to join Cong, says party currently needs ‘leadership, collective will to fix structural problems’

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the same in a tweet

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 26, 2022 4:20:42 pm
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Amid speculations that he was likely to join hands with the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declined the offer to join the grand old party as part of its empowered action group.

In a tweet posted on his official account, Kishor said: “I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.”

Also read |Party to party, Prashant Kishor, the man in a hurry

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also confirmed the same and said in a tweet: “Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party.”

Earlier, there were rumours that Kishor would join the Congress brigade and work as part of the party’s empowered action group 2024. This new internal group was set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi days after a committee constituted by her to deliberate on the presentation made to Congress by Kishor submitted its report. The new internal group was formed to address the political challenges it faces. However, the composition of the group is yet to be announced.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement