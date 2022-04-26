Prashant Kishor declines offer to join Cong, says party currently needs ‘leadership, collective will to fix structural problems’

Amid speculations that he was likely to join hands with the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declined the offer to join the grand old party as part of its empowered action group.

In a tweet posted on his official account, Kishor said: “I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.”

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also confirmed the same and said in a tweet: “Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party.”

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

Earlier, there were rumours that Kishor would join the Congress brigade and work as part of the party’s empowered action group 2024. This new internal group was set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi days after a committee constituted by her to deliberate on the presentation made to Congress by Kishor submitted its report. The new internal group was formed to address the political challenges it faces. However, the composition of the group is yet to be announced.