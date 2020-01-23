Prashant Kishor dares Amit Shah to implement NRC, JD(U) hints at action

JDU vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor JDU vice-president and election strategist Prashant Kishor

JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor Wednesday dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement CAA and NRC across the country, a day after JD(U) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma wrote to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar about apprehensions over the party’s alliance with the BJP.

However, the JD(U) distanced itself from Kishor’s statement and hinted at possible action against the two leaders. “Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!” Kishor tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “Kishor’s statement looks to be made… against the interest of NDA alliance… If he has so much issue with CAA and NPR, he can take it to Supreme Court.”

JD(U) state president and Rajya Sabha MP Bashistha Narayan Singh said, “… something is surely playing in their mind. I will talk to Nitish Kumar…”

