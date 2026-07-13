In Prashant Kishor’s election affidavit, Rs 96 crore in own assets, wife’s assets worth Rs 101 crore

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has assets worth Rs 96.06 crore, while his wife has assets worth Rs 101.93 crore, his election affidavit shows.

Kishor, a candidate for the Bankipur bypoll, filed his nomination on Monday. According to the affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 22.19 crore, while his wife, Dr. Jahanvi Das, has movable assets worth Rs 89.51 crore.

His personal wealth is primarily derived from unlisted corporate equity, including a 100% controlling stake in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited valued at Rs 95.26 crore, along with over Rs 7.36 crore in bank fixed deposits and market investments.

On the immovable property front, Kishor owns a dismantled rice mill in Rohtas, Bihar, spread over more than three acres, residential properties in Patna’s Patliputra Colony, New Delhi’s Vasant Vihar and Ghaziabad, and has shares in ancestral property. His total immovable assets are valued at Rs 73.87 crore, while his wife’s stand at Rs 12.42 crore.