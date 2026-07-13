In Prashant Kishor’s election affidavit, Rs 96 crore in own assets, wife’s assets worth Rs 101 crore

4 min readPatnaJul 13, 2026 10:58 PM IST
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has assets worth Rs 96.06 crore, while his wife has assets worth Rs 101.93 crore, his election affidavit shows.
Kishor, a candidate for the Bankipur bypoll, filed his nomination on Monday. According to the affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 22.19 crore, while his wife, Dr. Jahanvi Das, has movable assets worth Rs 89.51 crore.
His personal wealth is primarily derived from unlisted corporate equity, including a 100% controlling stake in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited valued at Rs 95.26 crore, along with over Rs 7.36 crore in bank fixed deposits and market investments.
On the immovable property front, Kishor owns a dismantled rice mill in Rohtas, Bihar, spread over more than three acres, residential properties in Patna’s Patliputra Colony, New Delhi’s Vasant Vihar and Ghaziabad, and has shares in ancestral property. His total immovable assets are valued at Rs 73.87 crore, while his wife’s stand at Rs 12.42 crore.
Patna, Jul 13 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party Bankipur Assembly bypoll candidate Prashant Kishor greets supporters during a roadshow of the BJP and Jan Suraaj Party for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
The affidavit also shows that Kishor faces eight pending criminal cases, primarily registered in 2024 and 2025. While he has no prior convictions and no formal charges have been framed against him, the cases involve allegations ranging from unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing public servants and criminal conspiracy to criminal defamation.
Several of these matters, originating from police stations including Gandhi Maidan, Sachivalaya and Pirbahore in Patna, are undergoing revision and legal review before the Patna High Court, while a few defamation complaints remain at the pre-cognisance stage before Chief Judicial Magistrates.
Academically, Kishor has an extensive educational background spanning several domestic and international institutions. He completed his matriculation (Class 10) from M.P. High School in Buxar under the Bihar School Examination Board in 1991, followed by his intermediate (Class 12) studies at Patna Science College under the Bihar Intermediate Education Council in 1993. He then earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the University of Lucknow between 1996 and 1999. He later obtained a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) from the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) in Hyderabad between 2001 and 2003 under a collaborative programme with Johns Hopkins University and Hinduja Hospital. In 2010, he completed an intensive French language qualification at CAVILAM Vichy, affiliated with Clermont Ferrand University in France.
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Prior to filing his nomination, Kishor led a foot march from the Scout and Guide Ground. The march passed through Kotwali Police Station, Dak Bungalow, SP Verma Road, JP Roundabout and Gandhi Maidan before culminating at the District Collectorate. A large turnout of Jan Suraj workers, supporters and local residents joined the procession, with supporters chanting slogans such as “Ladenge Bankipur, Jeetenge Bankipur” (“We will fight for Bankipur, we will win Bankipur”) throughout the route.
Speaking to the media after filing his papers, Kishor said: “This is not just my nomination; it is a nomination for the changing face of Bihar and for a better future for the state. It marks the beginning of a call to oust criminals from power.”