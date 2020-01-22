Being dismissive of dissent not sign of strength for govt: Kishore on Amit Shah’s CAA remark

JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor has been vehemently protesting against the CAA and NRC. (File) JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor has been vehemently protesting against the CAA and NRC. (File)

In a sharp retort to Home Minister Amit Shah’s brazen remark that the Centre would not withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act under any circumstances, JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor Wednesday said being dismissive of citizens’ dissent was not a sign of a government’s strength.

“Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation,” Kishor tweeted.

On Tuesday, while addressing a rally in support of the CAA in Lucknow, Shah said that those who wish to protest against the CAA could do so but the new law would not be withdrawn under any circumstances.

“Main aaj Lucknow ki bhumi se danke ki chot pe kehne aya hun, jisko virodh karna hai kar de, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill vapas nahi hone wala hai (Today, I want to say in Lucknow without any hesitation that whoever wants to protest can do so but the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would not be withdrawn).”

Speaking at the rally, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that anti-CAA protesters were being paid to commit arson and that people were being misled.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

