Prashant Kishor accused of plagiarising content for ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign, case filed

Prashant Kishor at a press conference in Patna. (Express File photo by Ashok Sinha) Prashant Kishor at a press conference in Patna. (Express File photo by Ashok Sinha)

An FIR was registered on Thursday against election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor based on a complaint alleging that his ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign is plagiarised.

Shashwat Gautam, a data analytics coordinator with the Congress, in his complaint lodged at the Pataliputra police station in Patna, said that Kishor has used content developed by him for his ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign.

Gautam has also named his former aide Osama, who was privy to the content and whom he suspects of making the same available to Kishor after parting ways, the officer said. Based on the complaint, a case has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, Station House Officer (SHO) Kamleshwar Prasad Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

The investigation in the matter is underway, he added.

Gautam, who hails from the East Champaran district, joined the Congress last year. The George Washington University alumnus was earlier associated with city-based think tank ADRI and worked with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor had launched his campaign on February 18, a month after being sacked from the JD(U) headed by Kumar. Kishor credited Kumar of achieving much during the 15 years in power but accused of failing to do enough for a state that still lagged behind the rest of the country on most development parameters.

