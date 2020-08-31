scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
Prashant Bhushan fined Re 1 by Supreme Court in contempt case

Prashant Bhushan contempt case: The bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, directed the lawyer to deposit the penalty by September 15, failing which he will attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2020 12:35:17 pm
prashant bhushan, prashant bhushan contempt case, prashant bhushan contempt case news, prashant bhushan tweet, prashant bhushan news, prashant bhushan tweet contempt, prashant bhushan comment on supreme court, prashant bhushan comment on supreme court news, prashant bhushan supreme court tweet, prashant bhushan supreme court tweet news, prashant bhushan tweet cji, prashant bhushan tweet cji news, supreme court lawyer prashant bhushan, supreme court prashant bhushanOn August 14, the bench had held Bhushan guilty over the tweets made on June 29 and 29.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was found guilty of criminal contempt for two of his tweets, was on Monday let off with a fine of Re 1 by the Supreme Court.

The bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, directed the lawyer to deposit the penalty by September 15, failing which he will attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years

On August 14, the bench had held Bhushan guilty over the tweets made on June 29. It heard arguments for sentencing on August 20 and reserved its judgement on August 25.

During the arguments, Bhushan submitted a stated to the court that the “two tweets represented” his “bonafide beliefs” and that he did not want to apologise for the same. He also answered in the negative when asked if he wished to reconsider his statement.

The court, however, gave him time till August 24 “to submit unconditional apology, if he so desires”.

Attorney-General K K Venugopal urged the court not to punish Bhushan, saying he had done a lot of good work in the area of public interest litigations.

Explained: In contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, the ‘Mulgaonkar principles’

Bhushan stuck to his guns and, in a supplementary statement on August 24, said the tweets represent his beliefs and apologising for them “would be insincere”.

The bench met again on August 25 to consider the “effect of the supplementary statement”.

Explained: In the Prashant Bhushan case, larger questions over contempt

Reserving its judgement that day, the bench expressed its anguish at Bhushan’s criticism of “sitting and retired” judges.

The court said while criticism is welcome, one should not “attribute motives to judges” since they cannot go to the press to defend themselves and “can only speak through judgements”.

