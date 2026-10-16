‘Regime change’? ‘No, game over bro’: Congress, BJP’s war of phrases

The phrase of the moment is ‘regime change’.

A political slugfest has erupted after lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan told reporters Thursday that ‘regime’ change’ is the idea driving protests by the Cockroach Janta Party, the All India Students Association, and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

The CJP-AISA-INDIA protest – backed by tens of thousands of Indians and fuelled by the Express’ investigation into discord in the Election Commission, over the SIR process – has demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

And over the past weeks demands for Kumar to resign have grown to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At Thursday’s press conference Bhushan said: “Yes, we want regime change… what is wrong with this? I am saying that, yes. It is a battle for regime change.”