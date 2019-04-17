Prashant Bhushan quits NGO governing councils

Toggle Menu
On Tuesday, Bhushan said, “I have resigned from the governing councils of the NGOs, for which I have been appearing. However, I have not resigned from the organisations.”

Renowned civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan has resigned from the governing councils of NGOs Centre for PIL (CPIL), Common Cause, and Swaraj Abhiyan after a complaint was filed before the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), which had also issued him an advisory to not appear in court for these organisations.

The Supreme Court lawyer also said that he took the step since the BCD was “hounding” him for appearing in matters filed by these NGOs.

According to his office, “Mr Bhushan has resigned from the NGOs, because the Bar Council of India rules bar advocates from representing any organisation if he/she is its office-bearer.”

Citing that Bhushan had appeared for CPIL, Common Cause and Swaraj Abhiyan while being office-bearer of these organisations, Major S K Punia (Retired) had filed a complaint before BCD for violation of Bar Council of India Rules on Professional Standards.

