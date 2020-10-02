Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks review of its Re 1 punishment

Bhushan also sought an open court hearing of his review plea.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its August 31 judgment imposing a token fine of one rupee after finding him guilty of criminal contempt of court.

The top court, while sentencing him, had ordered that he will undergo a simple imprisonment for a period of three months and further be debarred from practising in the SC for a period of three years if he does not pay the fine within a specified date.

Bhushan, who said he had paid the fine as directed, stated in the review plea that the court had indicated the possibility of barring him at any point during the hearing on sentence. He contended that the verdict is per incuriam passed without due regard to the law, as the court had not followed the procedure.

Bhushan said he was not furnished with a copy of the complaint filed against him, and that he was denied the opportunity to lead evidence under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. He said when he attempted to put up a defence, it was viewed as an “aggravation” by the court, and that this is an error apparent in the verdict.

Bhushan also sought an open court hearing of his review plea.

On August 31, the court had held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt of court for two tweets, which the court said were based on “distorted facts” and was a “malicious/scurrilous…attack” on the “entire Supreme Court”.

Bhushan has already filed another review petition against the conviction.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.