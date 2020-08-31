scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
Prashant Bhushan contempt case: Chronology of events

Prashant Bhushan was on Monday let off with a token fine of Re 1 by the Supreme Court.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 31, 2020 4:06:48 pm
Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, which will have to be paid by September 15.

– June 27: Bhushan tweets about an undeclared emergency in the country and the role of the Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India.

– June 29: Bhushan tweets about Chief Justice S A Bobde trying a Harley Davidson super-bike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.

– July 22: SC initiates contempt proceedings against Bhushan after taking note of a complaint filed by a lawyer in this regard; issues notice to him.

August 14: SC holds Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his both tweets ‘against the judiciary’.

– August 24: Bhushan files a response refusing to apologise to the SC while hearing argument of point of quantum of sentence.

–  August 25: Attorney General K K Venugopal urges SC to let Bhushan off the hook.

– SC once again asks Bhushan to apologies. He refuses.

– SC reserves judgment on Bhushan’s sentencing.

– August 31: SC imposes fine of Re 1 on Bhushan, to be paid by September 15; default to lead to 3-month-jail term, debarment from practice in the apex court for 3 years.

