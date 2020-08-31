Prashant Bhushan contempt case: Chronology of events

On August 14, the Supreme Court had held Bhushan guilty over the tweets made on June 27 and June 29.

Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Monday imposed a token fine of Re 1 on activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case, which will have to be paid by September 15.

– June 27: Bhushan tweets about an undeclared emergency in the country and the role of the Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India.

– June 29: Bhushan tweets about Chief Justice S A Bobde trying a Harley Davidson super-bike in his hometown Nagpur during the coronavirus outbreak.

– July 22: SC initiates contempt proceedings against Bhushan after taking note of a complaint filed by a lawyer in this regard; issues notice to him.

— August 14: SC holds Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his both tweets ‘against the judiciary’.

– August 24: Bhushan files a response refusing to apologise to the SC while hearing argument of point of quantum of sentence.

– August 25: Attorney General K K Venugopal urges SC to let Bhushan off the hook.

– SC once again asks Bhushan to apologies. He refuses.

– SC reserves judgment on Bhushan’s sentencing.

– August 31: SC imposes fine of Re 1 on Bhushan, to be paid by September 15; default to lead to 3-month-jail term, debarment from practice in the apex court for 3 years.

