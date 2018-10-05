Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie meet CBI chief with Rafale complaint

While CBI did not comment on the meeting, Bhushan said Verma’s response to the complaint was “positive”. While CBI did not comment on the meeting, Bhushan said Verma’s response to the complaint was “positive”.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan and former Union minister Arun Shourie on Thursday met CBI Director Alok Verma and handed over a complaint with regard to the Rafale deal.

The duo had a 45-minute meeting with Verma, during which they handed over the 132-page complaint detailing what they called a fit case for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

While CBI did not comment on the meeting, Bhushan said Verma’s response to the complaint was “positive”.

In his complaint, Bhushan alleged there was a meeting of minds between Reliance’s Anil Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that’s how a “debt-ridden” Ambani was chosen as an offset partner of Rafale manufacturer Dassault in the deal. The complaint has alleged the foreign secretary had no clue of the details of Rafale renegotiations till two days before Modi made the announcement.

The complaint has also mentioned a recent interview of then French president Francoise Hollande where he has said that Ambani was chosen as offset partner on the insistence of the Indian government and the French government had no choice.

The complaint has also alleged that the new deal was signed without following due process and that renegotiated price was kept very high to ensure maximum benefit to Ambani.

