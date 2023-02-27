Prasar Bharati signs exclusive 2-yr deal with Hindusthan Samachar

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, which had cancelled its subscription to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2020, has signed an exclusive two-year contract with the Hindusthan Samachar agency.

“We had a prior contract with Hindusthan Samachar, which was renewed this month,” Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi told The Indian Express on Sunday. The public broadcaster, which runs a host of Doordarshan and All India Radio channels, and works under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, had earlier signed an agreement with Hindusthan Samachar in 2020.

Officials say the renewed contract entails a minimum of 10 national news stories and 40 “local stories” in regional languages each day.

Dwivedi said Hindusthan Samachar is the only wire service that offers content in multiple Indian languages. Hindusthan Samachar was set up by Shivram Shankar Apte in 1948 when “the country needed a news agency that would not only cater news through its own languages but was also inspired, motivated and informed by a spirit of true bharatiya (Indian) nationalism,” as per its website. Apte was among the founders and the first General Secretary of the RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

On Sunday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Centre of “saffronistaion” of news by making Hindusthan Samachar the sole source of news for Prasar Bharati.