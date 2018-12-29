Ravi Shankar Prasad: Triple talaq Bill will get support in Rajya Sabha

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday expressed confidence that the triple talaq Bill will get the required numbers to pass in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill seeks to criminalise instant divorce by Muslim men and was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the second time. It will now need passage in the Upper House, where the government does not have a majority.

“I appreciate the maturity of the Rajya Sabha and also the sensitivity of the issue. We believe that we will get support in the Rajya Sabha,” Prasad said during a Cabinet briefing.

He said that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 “should not be about political opposition”. “Everybody said that triple talaq is wrong but they also added that don’t make it a criminal offence, which is a strange logic,” he said.

Prasad said that when women file for divorce against their husbands, they also often slap a case of cruelty which is a criminal case. “It was also said that this does not happen in other religions. But the fact is that the practice of triple talaq is not in any other religion,” he said.

ens