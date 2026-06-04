3 dead in hospital fire in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Three people have died in a massive fire that broke out at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, possibly due to a short circuit in the ICU. District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen has confirmed three deaths, so far. Patients in the ICU were rescued and shifted to other facilities.

VIDEO | Bihar: Fire breaks out in ICU of a private hospital in Muzaffarpur. Several reportedly injured. More details are awaited.#BiharNews #MuzaffarpurNews (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/8SLkL2FUoY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

The fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams have now brought the blaze under control.

The fire erupted around 3 AM in the hospital’s ICU, triggering panic among patients, attendants and hospital staff. Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. A rescue operation was carried out simultaneously to evacuate patients trapped inside the building.

Kumar said: “Three deaths have been confirmed so far. We have seen the bodies and the civil surgeon has also confirmed the deaths. It is a very tragic incident.” He added that the civil surgeon had visited patients admitted across the hospital to ensure that no one else was facing any difficulty and services remained smooth amid the chaos.

“Patients with serious conditions are admitted in the hospital. These include those who have undergone surgery. We have checked on them and they are all stable,” the DM said.

According to Kumar, data available with the administration showed that 13 patients were in the ICU at the time of the incident. They been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

VIDEO | Muzaffarpur, Bihar: DM Subrata Kumar Sen on fire at ICU of a private hospital, says, “A total of 15 patients were admitted at the facility, and we have so far obtained records for 13 of them. Some patients were also being treated in the CCU. They have now been shifted and… pic.twitter.com/I0c8HYOsMO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

He said statements of family members were also being recorded as part of the inquiry. “We are verifying each and every piece of information,” he said.

How the rescue operation unfolded at Prasad Hospital

Locals said the ICU ward was located on the fifth floor of the building, while the waiting hall was on the fourth floor, creating challenges for rescue personnel during the evacuation. Firefighters reportedly had to break open windows and doors to rescue patients trapped in the ICU and other wards.

Sources said more than 20 people were reported injured in the incident, though the administration has not yet released a final figure. Authorities indicated that the casualty count could change as verification continues.

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What was the cause of the Bihar hospital fire?

On the possible cause of the blaze, Kumar said preliminary indications pointed towards a short circuit, though he stressed that the exact cause would be established after a detailed investigation. “It appears that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit linked to the monitoring and oxygen supply system in the ICU. However, the actual cause will be known only after a detailed investigation,” he said.

Muzaffarpur district administration orders investigation

The district administration has announced a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Kumar said a joint team comprising officials from the fire services, police and local administration would conduct the investigation.

“Our effort is to ensure a detailed probe into how this incident occurred. A joint team of the fire department, police and local administration will investigate the matter. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law,” he said.

The incident came a day after a separate fire at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.