3 dead in hospital fire in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Bihar Muzaffarpur Hospital fire: The fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams have now brought the blaze under control.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
4 min readUpdated: Jun 4, 2026 08:01 AM IST
Bihar hospital fireThe fire broke out at the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
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Three people have died in a massive fire that broke out at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, possibly due to a short circuit in the ICU. District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen has confirmed three deaths, so far. Patients in the ICU were rescued and shifted to other facilities.

The fire broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams have now brought the blaze under control.

The fire erupted around 3 AM in the hospital’s ICU, triggering panic among patients, attendants and hospital staff. Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. A rescue operation was carried out simultaneously to evacuate patients trapped inside the building.

Kumar said: “Three deaths have been confirmed so far. We have seen the bodies and the civil surgeon has also confirmed the deaths. It is a very tragic incident.” He added that the civil surgeon had visited patients admitted across the hospital to ensure that no one else was facing any difficulty and services remained smooth amid the chaos.

“Patients with serious conditions are admitted in the hospital. These include those who have undergone surgery. We have checked on them and they are all stable,” the DM said.

According to Kumar, data available with the administration showed that 13 patients were in the ICU at the time of the incident. They been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

He said statements of family members were also being recorded as part of the inquiry. “We are verifying each and every piece of information,” he said.

How the rescue operation unfolded at Prasad Hospital

Locals said the ICU ward was located on the fifth floor of the building, while the waiting hall was on the fourth floor, creating challenges for rescue personnel during the evacuation. Firefighters reportedly had to break open windows and doors to rescue patients trapped in the ICU and other wards.

Sources said more than 20 people were reported injured in the incident, though the administration has not yet released a final figure. Authorities indicated that the casualty count could change as verification continues.

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What was the cause of the Bihar hospital fire?

On the possible cause of the blaze, Kumar said preliminary indications pointed towards a short circuit, though he stressed that the exact cause would be established after a detailed investigation. “It appears that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit linked to the monitoring and oxygen supply system in the ICU. However, the actual cause will be known only after a detailed investigation,” he said.

Muzaffarpur district administration orders investigation

The district administration has announced a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Kumar said a joint team comprising officials from the fire services, police and local administration would conduct the investigation.

“Our effort is to ensure a detailed probe into how this incident occurred. A joint team of the fire department, police and local administration will investigate the matter. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law,” he said.

The incident came a day after a separate fire at a hotel in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

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