Pranit More biryani row: KEM probe finds MBBS student’s remarks ‘insensitive’

A day after Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Pranit More and two audience members, including MBBS student Sejal Pawar, over remarks made during a show, a preliminary inquiry by Mumbai’s KEM Hospital found that Pawar’s comments were “objectionable and insensitive” and fell short of the standards of dignity, empathy and professional responsibility expected from a medical student.

KEM Hospital authorities said Pawar had submitted a written apology acknowledging that some of her statements were inappropriate and may have caused distress. Officials said disciplinary action, including temporary suspension, could be considered depending on the inquiry’s findings, though transferring a student to another institution is not permissible under National Medical Commission norms.

The hospital authorities have also called Pawar’s parents to the institute on Saturday to counsel her in their presence. The hospital is also considering seeking assistance from relevant authorities and social media platforms to remove objectionable clips circulating online.

The hospital’s action came even as Maharashtra Cyber officers said they would send the viral video clips for forensic examination and summon the accused for questioning. Investigators would also review some of More’s earlier shows and online content, an officer said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, said the government is not opposed to stand-up comedy or comedians but it must not cross the “line of decency”. “I personally watch stand-up comedy. It is a form of entertainment. But when you live in a society, certain dignity has to be maintained. When that line of decency is crossed, it affects others and amounts to an infringement on their freedom,” he said.

KEM Hospital dean Dr Harish M Pathak said the institution set up a preliminary fact-finding committee after receiving multiple complaints regarding remarks made by Pawar during an online comedy show. “The committee reviewed the complete video recording and interacted with the student. The preliminary fact-finding report has now been received by the Dean’s office,” Pathak said.

The inquiry also follows the circulation of another video from October 2025 in which Pawar allegedly made disparaging remarks about KEM Hospital, her professors and fellow students.

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“The institute strongly disapproves of any conduct or public communication that undermines the dignity of patients, deceased persons, their families, the medical profession, or the reputation of the institution,” Pathak said. He added that the matter would be dealt with through due process in accordance with National Medical Commission guidelines, university norms and institutional disciplinary rules.

The issue also reached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Public Health Committee on Friday, with committee chairman Harish Bhandigre seeking details of the inquiry from the dean. Describing Pawar’s remarks as “unfortunate and condemnable,” Bhandigre said such comments could undermine awareness efforts around body and organ donation. “People donate organs and bodies for a noble cause. For a medical student to make such statements is regrettable and unfortunate,” he said.

Police on Thursday registered an FIR against More, Pawar and another audience member Himanshu Jangra. More has been booked for uploading the content while Pawar and Jangra have been accused of making objectionable remarks during separate crowd-work interactions. The case has been registered under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The controversy erupted after videos featuring Pawar and Jangra went viral on social media. In one clip, Pawar allegedly made insensitive remarks about male cadaver donors. In another, Jangra is heard making a remark suggesting entitlement to physical intimacy in return of Rs 370 spent on chicken biryani during a date.

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The issue was also discussed at a meeting in the dean’s office attended by several BMC corporators and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar. Pednekar criticised Pawar’s remarks and sought strict action.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), KEM unit, meanwhile clarified that Pawar is an undergraduate MBBS student and not a member of the association. While describing her remarks as inappropriate, the association cautioned against the scale of online abuse directed at the student. “MARD does not endorse the remarks made. However, discussions should remain focused on the incident and not extend to unrelated issues such as the student’s admission through the reservation quota,” the association said.