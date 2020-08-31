Pranab Mukherjee’s health declines, in ‘septic shock’: Hospital

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition has “declined” and he is in “septic shock due to lung infection”, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Monday. Mukherjee is being managed by a team of specialists after his health worsened yesterday.

The former president was August 10 admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a lung infection and kidney dysfunction. The former President has been in coma since the surgery.

“There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support,” the hospital statement read.

On Independence Day, Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha recalled hoisting flag at their ancestral home in Kirnahar in West Bengal’s Birbhum district last year. Stating that the 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient never missed the celebrations, she wrote, “In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind.”

Earlier this month, a 72-hour ‘yagna’ was performed in Mukherjee’s hometown for his speedy recovery.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

