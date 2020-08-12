Pranab Mukherjee’s condition remains critical, Sharmistha says ‘may God do whatever is best for him’

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Wednesday. Mukherjee is presently “haemodynamically stable” and on the ventilator, the hospital added.

Haemodynamically, in medical parlance, means there is a stable blood flow and provides a steady supply of oxygen to all tissues and organs in the body.

The former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted: “Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on August 10, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” she tweeted.

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns🙏 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 12, 2020

On Tuesday, the hospital had said that Mukherjee, who also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened since he underwent brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain on August 10, the statement added. Mukherjee was put on ventilator support on Monday.

“Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt at 12:07 hours on 10 August 2020 in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post-surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive,” a statement from the hospital read.

Hours before the surgery, Mukherjee, 84, said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID 19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” Mukherjee had said in a tweet.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, prayers for the speedy recovery of Mukherjee continued on Wednesday in his hometown Kirnahar in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. On Tuesday, people of Kirnahar had started a 72-hour yajna for Mukherjee, which is underway, news agency PTI reported.

The yajna at Japeswar Shiva Mandir began on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and it will go on uninterrupted for three days. The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab babu, who is the son of Kirnahar,” PTI quoted the chief priest as saying.

The former President’s family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti, a few kilometres from Kirnahar, during the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd