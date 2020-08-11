Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid positive, has surgery for clot

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was put on ventilator support on Monday after he underwent surgery to remove a clot in his brain, sources said. Hours before the surgery, Mukherjee, 84, said he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID 19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” Mukherjee said in a tweet.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Mukherjee is at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in the capital, and his condition continues to “remain critical”, the sources said. The former President, who was unwell, had been moved to hospital on the advice of doctors, and had tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery, they said.

The official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said President Ram Nath Kovind had spoken to Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, and inquired about his health. “The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health,” the tweet said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital in the evening. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter, “Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery.”

Mukherjee had undergone a cardiac procedure in 2014.

Several senior leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BS Yediyurappa, have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.