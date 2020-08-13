Pranab Mukherjee’s son clarifies: Former President ‘still alive, haemodynamically stable’

Former president Pranab Mukherjee is alive, his son said on Thursday.

Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday dismissed reports that his father, former President Pranab Mukherjee who is currently on ventilator support, passed away. He added that the former President is “still alive and haemodynamically stable”.

Taking to Twitter, Abhijit said: “My father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News.”

My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable !

Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News . — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

A statement by the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in the capital on Thursday said that the former President’s “remains unchanged”.

“He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support,” it said.

The 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient was hospitalised on the advice of doctors and had tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery. The doctors attending him said that his condition had worsened on Tuesday and that he had not shown signs of improvement.

In medical parlance, haemodynamic is related to the flow of blood within the organs and tissues of the body.

The former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee had on Wednesday also tweeted about her father. “Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on August 10, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” she said.

Widely considered as the Prime Minister India never had, Mukherjee won the presidential elections in 2012 with the support of Congress and parties opposed to the BJP. Before his stint as the President, the Congress veteran had served as a seven-time parliamentarian.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd