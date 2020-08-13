scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Pranab Mukherjee’s son clarifies: Former President ‘still alive, haemodynamically stable’

Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: A statement by the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in the capital on Wednesday said that the former President's "health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator.”

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 13, 2020 10:29:35 am
pranab mukherjee, pranab mukherjee news, pranab mukherjee latest news, pranab mukherjee health, pranab mukherjee health update, former president pranab mukherjee, pranab mukherjee today news, pranab mukherjee health updateFormer president Pranab Mukherjee is alive, his son said on Thursday.

Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday dismissed reports that his father, former President Pranab Mukherjee who is currently on ventilator support, passed away. He added that the former President is “still alive and haemodynamically stable”.

Taking to Twitter, Abhijit said: “My father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News.”

A statement by the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in the capital on Thursday said that the former President’s “remains unchanged”.

“He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support,” it said.

The 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient was hospitalised on the advice of doctors and had tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery. The doctors attending him said that his condition had worsened on Tuesday and that he had not shown signs of improvement.

In medical parlance, haemodynamic is related to the flow of blood within the organs and tissues of the body.

The former president’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee had on Wednesday also tweeted about her father. “Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on August 10, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” she said.

Widely considered as the Prime Minister India never had, Mukherjee won the presidential elections in 2012 with the support of Congress and parties opposed to the BJP. Before his stint as the President, the Congress veteran had served as a seven-time parliamentarian.

