Pranab Mukherjee responding to treatment, we believe he will be back soon: Son

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition is better and he is responding to treatment, son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Sunday. A statement by the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital later reiterated that the former President’s vital and clinical parameters are stable even though he continues to be on ventilator support.

The 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient underwent brain surgery on August 10 to remove a blood clot. He later tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Abhijit said: “Yesterday, I had visited my father in hospital. With God’s grace and all your good wishes, He is much better and stable than the preceding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank you.”

An hour later, hospital authorities said that the former President is suffering from multiple old co-morbidity conditions and continues to remain on ventilator support.

“There is no change in the condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. The health condition of the former president, who also has multiple old co-morbidities, is being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the statement read.

On Saturday, the former President’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee recalled celebrating Independence Day at their ancestral home in Kirnahar in West Bengal’s Birbhum district last year.

“In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” she posted on the micro-blogging site.

