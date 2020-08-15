Pranab Mukherjee still on ventilator support, vital parameters stable: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File)

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support, a health bulletin by Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital read on Saturday. The 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient underwent brain surgery on August 10 to remove a blood clot. He later tested positive for Covid-19.

“The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the hospital said.

Taking to Twitter, the former President’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee recalled celebrating Independence Day at their ancestral home in Kirnahar in West Bengal’s Birbhum district last year.

“In his childhood, my dad and my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” she posted on the micro-blogging site.

In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SX0CVO8lW6 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 15, 2020

Earlier this week, a 72-hour ‘yagna’ was performed in Mukherjee’s hometown for his speedy recovery. Residents of Kirnahar and Mukherjee’s extended family members started the ‘yagna’ on the occasion of Janmashtami on Tuesday. The family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti, a few kilometres from Kirnahar.

On Thursday, Abhijit had dismissed news reports of his father’s death, saying the former president was “still alive and haemodynamically stable”. “My father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” Abhijit wrote on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.