Pranab Mukherjee’s health remains critical, still on ventilator support: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was put on ventilator support on Monday. (Express file photo)

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s condition remains critical, and he continues to be on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said in a statement Friday. The 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient underwent brain surgery on August 10 to remove a blood clot. He had also tested positive for Covid-19. The hospital said Mukherjee’s vital parameters were stable.

Mukherjee’s son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday dismissed news reports of his father’s death, saying the former president was “still alive and haemodynamically stable”. “My father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” Abhijeet wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a 72-hour ‘yagna’ was performed in Mukherjee’s hometown Kirnahar in West Bengal’s Birbhum district for his speedy recovery. Residents of Kirnahar and Mukherjee’s extended family members started the ‘yagna’ on the occasion of Janmashtami on Tuesday. The family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti, a few kilometres from Kirnahar.

“The yajna at Japeswar Shiva Mandir began on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and it will go on uninterrupted for three days. The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab babu, who is the son of Kirnahar,” PTI quoted the chief priest as saying.

Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee Wednesday took to Twitter and prayed for his recovery. “Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on August 10, he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” she tweeted.

