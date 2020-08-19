Pranab Mukherjee’s health declines, develops ‘features of lung infection’

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition has declined after he developed features of lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said in a statement Wednesday. The 84-year-old, who was admitted to the hospital for a brain surgery, continues to remain on ventilatory support, the statement said.

Mukherjee underwent brain surgery on August 10 to remove a blood clot. He had also tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest medical notification by the hospital comes after his son Abhijit Mukherjee had said on August 14 that the former president was responding to external stimuli and treatment.

Last week, Abhijit had debunked the news reports of his father’s death, saying the former president was “still alive and haemodynamically stable”. “My father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News,” Abhijit wrote on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd