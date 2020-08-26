Former President Pranab Mukherjee being treated for lung infection

Mujherjee has served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection, the Army Research and Referral hospital said on Wednesday.

The hospital in a statement said, “Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support (SIC).”

The 84-year old Congress veteran tested positive for Covid-19 when he was brought to the hospital on August 10 for a brain surgery. Mukherjee is being treated for a respiratory infection that he developed at the hospital.

A team of specialists is closely monitoring his health parameters at the hospital.

Mukherjee has served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd