Monday, August 31, 2020
Pranab Mukherjee death reactions LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to his predecessor

Starting off his political career as a protege of Indira Gandhi, who stood beside her during the Emergency, Pranab Mukherjee came to be known as a crisis manager who commanded the respect of all and had friends across the aisle.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2020 7:58:24 pm
Pranab Mukherjee death reactions LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to his predecessorIn the decades in between, Mukherjee held almost every important ministerial portfolio at some point.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away this evening after being on ventilator support for more than two weeks. The Congress veteran’s health worsened after he developed septic shock due to lung infection. He was also Covid-19 positive. Reacting to his demise, President Ram Nath Kovind paid his respects to his predecessor.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” his son announced his demise on Twitter.

Mukherjee, in his long political career served as a Member of Parliament seven times, serving in the cabinet of several prime ministers. In 2012, Mukherjee was elected President of India.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84. Follow this space for the reactions of political leaders on his demise.

19:58 (IST)31 Aug 2020
Mukherjee left an indelible mark on India’s development trajectory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mukherjee left an indelible mark on India’s development trajectory. “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

In his long political career, Mukherjee served as an MP seven times. Before becoming the President of India in 2012, he had at different points of time been the chief whip of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and an important minister in various Cabinets.

Mukherjee almost became the Prime Minister of India twice – after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984, and after Sonia Gandhi refused the top post in 2004. While that did not happen, Mukherjee continued to serve the Congress party and government in other roles.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjDD2tRmFgc&w=759&h=422]

For a brief period, he did quit the Congress to start his own party, the Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress (RSC), in West Bengal in 1986. However, three years later, the party merged with the Congress after Rajiv Gandhi and Mukherjee arrived at a compromise.

 

