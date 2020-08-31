Pranab Mukherjee death reactions LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to his predecessor

In the decades in between, Mukherjee held almost every important ministerial portfolio at some point.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away this evening after being on ventilator support for more than two weeks. The Congress veteran’s health worsened after he developed septic shock due to lung infection. He was also Covid-19 positive. Reacting to his demise, President Ram Nath Kovind paid his respects to his predecessor.

Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” his son announced his demise on Twitter.

Mukherjee, in his long political career served as a Member of Parliament seven times, serving in the cabinet of several prime ministers. In 2012, Mukherjee was elected President of India.