‘Outstanding Parliamentarian, towering statesman’: PM Modi remembers Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: Twitter @narendramodi)

Remembering Pranab Mukherjee as an “outstanding Parliamentarian” and a “towering statesman”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the former President of India, who passed away at 84, has left an indelible mark by his contributions in the sphere of development of India.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Sharing multiple pictures of himself with the former President, PM Modi wrote that during Mukherjee’s political career that spanned decades, he made long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries. “He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty,” he said.

He said Mukherjee, during his tenure as President, made Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to common citizens. “He made the President’s house a centre of learning, innovation, culture, science and literature. His wise counsel on key policy matters will never be forgotten by me,” PM Modi added.

Sharing his own experience and interactions with Mukherjee, PM Modi said, “I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti.”

Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. He had, earlier this month, undergone brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital in the national capital. Earlier today, hospital authorities said his condition deteriorated further and he was in a state of septic shock due to a lung infection. His death was announced by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

