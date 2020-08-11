Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, on ventilator support after surgery

The former President, who was unwell, had been moved to hospital on the advice of doctors, and had tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a brain surgery, continues to remain critical and is on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said in a statement. Mukherjee, who also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is admitted at the hospital in the capital.

“Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt at 12:07 hours on 10 August 2020 in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive,” statment from the hospital read.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

The former President, who was unwell, had been moved to hospital on the advice of doctors, and had tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery to remove the clot, they said. Mukherjee announced that he contracted the infection on Twitter on Monday, asking those come in contact with him to get tested.

The official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said President Ram Nath Kovind had spoken to Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, and inquired about his health. “The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health,” the tweet said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital in the evening. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter, “Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery.”

Mukherjee had undergone a cardiac procedure in 2014.

