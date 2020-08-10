Former president Pranab Mukherjee infected with Covid-19, urges contacts to get tested

Pranab Mukherjee was delivering the first Sukumar Sen lecture instituted by the Election Commission of India. (Source: Twitter/@CitiznMukherjee) Pranab Mukherjee was delivering the first Sukumar Sen lecture instituted by the Election Commission of India. (Source: Twitter/@CitiznMukherjee)

Former president Pranav Mukherjee on Monday revealed that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus and urged all his recent contacts to self-isolate and get tested as a precautionary measure.

Taking to Twitter, Mukherjee said: “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.”

Among other top leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former chief minister Siddaramaiah tested positive for the virus recently.

The Covid-19 tally in India on Monday crossed the 22-lakh mark with 62,064 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

There are 6,34,945 active cases as of now. The total cases now stands at 22,15,074, including 44,386 deaths.

The recoveries surged to 15,35,743 with a record 54,859 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 per cent. The case fatality rate has dropped to about 2 per cent, the ministry added.

