RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Need to unite even if views are different

DESPITE DIFFERENCES in opinion, Indians must “come together for a common goal” while keeping the country’s “diversity intact”, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said in his address at the organisation’s headquarters Thursday.

Speaking before the much-anticipated speech by former president Pranab Mukherjee, Bhagwat said: “Diversity is our hallmark. Differences of opinion is natural but it has a certain limit. We must come together for a common goal while keeping our diversity intact. Diversity is beautiful but it has to lead us to unity at the end.”

Bhagwat began his speech by referring to the controversy over Mukherjee accepting the RSS invitation to its Shiksha Varg, an annual training camp meant for swayamsevaks in their third year in the organisation. “It was unnecessary and meaningless. It is a tradition with the Sangh to invite people from different walks of life. We try to understand and imbibe if they have something worthwhile to share,” he said.

“The RSS is not about organising only Hindus. We are engaged in uniting the entire society,” he said.

Reiterating the Sangh line, Bhagwat said, “The government can do many things but not everything. It is the society that has to come together and achieve a common goal. In the end, our goal is to strive for the nation and achieve glory for it and for that, we need to put our differences aside.”

In another reference to the Sangh’s core line, Bhagwat said, “Irrespective of our diversity, we have to know that our ancestors were the same. Hindus are not just a majority. They are answerable for the country’s future.”

Recalling how RSS founder K B Hedgewar decided to organise Hindus, Bhagwat said, “Many people were doing many things in the pre-independence period but only Hedgewar realised that the task of uniting Hindus was his responsibility.”

Claiming that RSS has finally become popular after encountering several hurdles, Bhagwat said, “We are getting popularity and love, but that’s not our aim. We have to achieve param vaibhav (ultimate glory) for Bharat and become a vishwa guru (world leader).”

