Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event HIGHLIGHTS: Intolerance will lead to dilution of our national identity, says ex-Prez

With nation, nationalism, and patriotism forming the crux of his highly anticipated speech at the concluding ceremony of the RSS’s Tritiya Varsh Training programme, former president Pranab Mukherjee said India derived its strength from tolerance and intolerance would only end up eroding the national identity. “India’s national identity emerged from a long-drawn process of confluence and co-existence. The concept of modern India was articulated from various Indian leaders and it was not bound by race or religion,” Mukherjee told RSS activists. Before the event, Mukherjee visited the birthplace of RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and called him ” a great son of Mother India”.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who spoke before Mukherjee, said the controversy surrounding the Congress veteran attending its event was a “meaningless” debate and no one was an outsider for his organisation. “Mukherjee will remain what he is and the Sangh will remain the Sangh even after the event,” the RSS chief said. Bhagwat said his organisation wanted to unify the entire society and while people might have different views, they were all children of mother India.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the visit of former president Pranab Mukherjee to the RSS headquarters as well as the latter's showering of praise on RSS founder Hedgewar. Vijayan said in a Facebook post that Mukherjee's action had come as a shock to nationalists "who keep the principles of secularism close to their heart". His position and visit would only help and encourage those forces that try to build Hindurashtra, Vijayan said. The stand of Pranab Mukherjee that "dented the image of the post of president" could be seen only as a political move and so it is condemnable, Vijayan said.
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said neither did the tri colour go up nor the national anthem was sung at the RSS headquarters during the event. "We did not see the tricolour go up or the national anthem being sung at the RSS HQ. There was never any doubt of Pranab Mukherjee's ability to articulate and his conviction, but for dialogue, the other side must listen and change. Hope RSS does it," says Sharma.
Let the RSS and BJP publically commit today to change its character, orientation, thought process and path and accept the sagacious advise of their guest, Shri Pranab Mukherjee today: Randeep Surjewala
Pranab Mukherjee also reminded the present Modi government of following ‘Rajdharma’, founded upon our diversity, non-violence, multiculturalism and assimilation of ideas. Mukherjee particularly reminded the Prime Minister that ‘Happiness of people is the happiness of ruler, their welfare is his welfare’. Indicating the unchecked exercise of authority and attack on institutions in garb of a self-professed definition of ‘Pseudo Nationalism’, he reminded the RSS as also the Prime Minister that, ‘Indian Nationalism is Constitutional patriotism’: Randeep Surjewala
"As Indians and as Congressmen, we encourage and believe in the democratic dialogue and recognise the tight and sanctity of dialogue across different thought processes.
Simple issue to understand, however is that dialogue is possible in democratic order, with an open mind and willingness to change, accept and adapt to the other person’s point of view," says Randeep Surjewala in New Delhi.
"Is RSS ready to admit its mistakes and ready to adapt India's pluralism, secularism and diversity? Will RSS give up its prejudice towards women and marginalised? Will it give up its inherent character of subjugation and violence?" asks Randeep Surjewala at a press briefing in New Delhi.
Pranab Mukherjee's visit to the RSS head office in Nagpur had led to a wide range of discussions and concerns. Today Pranab Mukherjee has shown the mirror to RSS. He talked of plurality, tolerance and multiculturalism: Randeep Surjewala
Pranab Mukherjee owes an explanation to the country more than the Congress as to what made him change his heart, Congress leader Manish Tiwari tells NDTV.
Lauding Pranab Mukherjee's speech at the RSS event, BJP national genereal secretary Ram Madhav said nation first was the core message of both the leaders (Mukherjee and Mohan Bhagwat). "Great address by Pranab Mukherjee at Nagpur. His address and Bhagwat’s address are in a way complementary to each other. Nation first is the core message of both. Democracy and striving for welfare of all the people is described by both as the core of ancient Indian nationalism," Madhav tweeted.
Pranab Mukherjee says the aim of the state should be to galvanise people to fight against poverty and disease. The former president ends his speech.
Pranab Mukherjee says the country must move from violence and conflict to peace and happiness. He says despite India being one of the fastest growing economies, it ranks low in the happiness index. 'There's macroeconomic growth but India ranks low on happiness index,' says the former president. Pranab Mukherjee says there's a shloka in Parliament from Kautilya which says in the happiness of people lies the happiness of the king.
The former president calls the Indian Constitution a Magna Carta for social economic transformation of the country. "For us, democracy is not a gift but a separate task," Pranab Mukherjee says in his address to RSS workers. "We do not identify any enemy. That makes Bharat a democratic and united nation," the veteran Congress leader says.
Pranab Mukherjee says the concept of modern India was articulated from various Indian leaders and was not bound by race or religion. "A nation in the making conceptualizes the Indian state," the former president says. Mukherjee now goes on share the experience of his 50 years in public life.
Each conquerer and foreign element has been absorbed in India's cultural milieu, says Mukherjee. Delving into history, the former president says, "The emergence of Indian state can be traced back to the sixth century BC. For 600 years, there was Muslim rule in India, which was taken over by the East India company. After the first war of Independence, India was transferred to the estate of the Queen. However, one thing needs to be kept in mind, even after so many rulers, the 5000-year-old continuity of the civilisation remained," says Mukherjee.
"Indian nationalism emanated from universalism," says Pranab Mukherjee. He then gives a brief history of India till the East India Company's arrival in India. Speaks about how the company grew in India. "Any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of dogma and identities or religion, region, hatred, and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our identity," Mukherjee says at RSS's Tritiya Varsh event.
Mukherjee says India derives strength from tolerance. "We accept and respect our pluralism and celebrate our diversity. Our national identity has emerged after a long drawn process of confluence and assimilation, the multiple cultures and faiths make us special and tolerant," the former president says.
Mukherjee speaks about ancient institutions of India that attracted students from outside as well. He also touches upon about various international travellers who came to India in ancient times and how they defined the nation.
The moment is here. Pranab Mukherjee begins his address. He is speaking in English. He says he will speak on nationalism and patriotism. "I am here amongst you to share my understanding with you of the concepts of nation, nationalism and patriotism in the context of India," says Mukherjee.
Saying that knowledge was the force that has the ability to unite India, Bhagwat says, "RSS was founded in 1925 and grew despite so many obstacles. RSS is very popular, we get love and affection from the society. We are a large organisation today but we cannot stop here. We are not working for popularity or fame. We want to take the country forward at all times."
Explaining its rationale behind inviting Pranab Mukherjee to the event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says the organisation attempts to cultivate people who lead by example in every nook and corner of the country. He further says unregulated strength and power can be dangerous for society.
RSS is trying to bring everyone together in the country and not trying to establish itself as a Hindu outfit, asserts Mohan Bhagwat. "We must have a democratic mind," says Bhagwat.
Bhagwat says that everyone has a right to have a political opinion but there is a limit to opposing it. "We should realise that we are working for the betterment of the same country but some groups have selfish motives. Governments can do a lot but cannot keep an eye in every sphere. We need to take up the role individually as well," the RSS chief says.
In line with its call for 'Akhand Bharat', RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat further says, "Only when society at large participates in nation building, only then can governments deliver." Even before independence, everybody agreed that we need to work together for the nation but political differences are now dividing us, Bhagwat says. "The nation's future depends on common citizens," he says.
"Despite all our differences we are sons of mother India," Mohan Bhagwat says at RSS event in Nagpur. "RSS does not discriminate between Indian citizens. No Indian citizen is an alien for us. RSS believes in unity in diversity. Every citizen born in India is an Indian. It is his/her right to worship our motherland," Bhagwat says.
Bhagwat further says that no Indian is untouchable. "The RSS event takes place in the same way, year after year. We call dignitaries every year, those who can come grace the event with their presence. But all the discussion and opposition around who visits us and when is meaningless," the RSS chief says.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat starts speaking at the event. He welcomes Pranab Mukherjee and other dignitaries at the event. Bhagwat says the controversy surrounding Mukherjee's invite was uncalled for as it was RSS tradition to invite people not ascribing to its ideology. "The Sangh is the Sangh. Pranab Mukherjee will be Pranab Mukherjee. Attending RSS event won't change his ideology," says Bhagwat.
Pranab Mukherjee’s trip to Nagpur holds a lesson for Rahul Gandhi: Don’t be guided by the Left’s view of the Sangh. In this context, one may recall Mohan Bhagwat's speech in Pune two months ago. “‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ is just a political slogan. It does not belong to the language of the RSS,” he had said. A visit that shows the way - Read the article here.
The parade by RSS cadres is now over. An RSS official is now introducing the visitors and dignitaries present at the event. Former president Pranab Mukherjee, who is the chief guest at the event, is set to begin his address soon. Mohan Bhagwat felicitates Pranab Mukherjee with a bouquet.
RSS says India has an old tradition of exchanging ideas. "RSS and Pranab Mukherjee know that each other's views are poles apart but yet we forwarded the invitation and the former president accepted it. This is Indian tradition," the Hindutva body tweeted.
Reacting to Pranab Mukherjee hailing KB Hedgewar as 'great son of Mother India', Congress leader Hussain Dalwai says, "I had a lot of respect for him but perhaps because of his age he thought he should do something wrong before making an exit. (Unke prati bada aadar tha, shayad umar ki wajah se jaate jaate kuch galat baat kardun aisa laga hoga unko)."
With the RSS event underway in Nagpur, Congress has gone on an attacking spree against the Hindutva body. "It is imperative for all Indians to know what the RSS has historically stood for and to understand what it thinks today. People of India should never forget how antithetical their ideologies are to the idea of India," the party tweeted.
Before the event, Pranab Mukherjee and Mohan Bhagwat offered their homage at the samadhi of Dr Hedgewar.
RSS flag unfurled at RSS's Tritiya Varsh event. Former president Pranab Mukherjee is seated in the stage and currently the around 700 RSS cadres who are 'passing out' at today's event are performing a drill. RSS mentioned in a tweet that 6 shikshaks (trainers), 39 Prant Pramukhs & 120 prabandhaks have toiled day and night to ensure that the camp runs smoothly. 707 swayamsevaks will be completing their varg this year. Of them, 191 are Post Graduates and 375 are graduates.
Congress hits out at RSS as former president Pranab Mukherjee reaches event venue.
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday said the images of Pranab Mukherjee at RSS headquarters had anguished millions of Congress workers. "The images of Pranab Da, veteran leader and ideologue at RSS Headquarters have anguished millions of Congress workers and all those who believed in pluralism, diversity and the foundational values of the Indian Republic," he tweeted. Sharma further said dialogue with RSS won't be fruitful. "Dialogue can only be with those who are willing to listen, absorb and change. There is nothing to suggest that RSS has moved away from his core agenda as it seeks legitimacy," the Congress spokesperson said.
Despite all the hullabaloo surrounding the RSS event, the former president has himself remained calm and unfazed by the controversy. Pranab Mukherjee said he would respond to the requests urging him to reconsider his decision in his address at the organisation’s Nagpur headquarters. “Whatever I have to say, I will say in Nagpur. I have received several letters, requests and phone calls, but I haven’t responded to anyone yet,” the former president was quoted by Bengali newspaper Anandabazar Patrika as saying.
Senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde has said Pranab Mukherjee accepting an invitation to attend an RSS event was “not wrong” as the latter was a secular person and a very good thinker. “Pranab Mukherjee is a secular person. He will always put forth a secular view which he will do there (at the RSS event) as well. He is a very good thinker, and his going there and speaking on that platform is very important,” Shinde had said.
In a tweet, RSS mentions that it is customary to invite people who have made significant contributions to national life as chief guest and have the benefit of their experience. In line with this, Sri Pranab Mukherjee was extended an invitation.