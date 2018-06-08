Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event HIGHLIGHTS: Intolerance will lead to dilution of our national identity, says ex-Prez

Pranab Mukherjee and Mohan Bhagwat at Hedgewar Residence in Nagpur on Thursday. (Express Photo by Monica Chaturvedi) Pranab Mukherjee and Mohan Bhagwat at Hedgewar Residence in Nagpur on Thursday. (Express Photo by Monica Chaturvedi)

With nation, nationalism, and patriotism forming the crux of his highly anticipated speech at the concluding ceremony of the RSS’s Tritiya Varsh Training programme, former president Pranab Mukherjee said India derived its strength from tolerance and intolerance would only end up eroding the national identity. “India’s national identity emerged from a long-drawn process of confluence and co-existence. The concept of modern India was articulated from various Indian leaders and it was not bound by race or religion,” Mukherjee told RSS activists. Before the event, Mukherjee visited the birthplace of RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and called him ” a great son of Mother India”.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who spoke before Mukherjee, said the controversy surrounding the Congress veteran attending its event was a “meaningless” debate and no one was an outsider for his organisation. “Mukherjee will remain what he is and the Sangh will remain the Sangh even after the event,” the RSS chief said. Bhagwat said his organisation wanted to unify the entire society and while people might have different views, they were all children of mother India.