‘NSA invoked on whims and fancies’: Kaziranga activist after court quashed detention

After spending nearly four months in custody, prominent land rights activist Pranab Doley walked out of jail around 7 pm on Friday. Speaking to The Indian Express a day later, the 40-year-old said the court decision that paved the way for his release “is a victory for the people who believe in democracy and want to uphold it”.

Speaking over the phone from his hometown in Kaziranga, Doley said the Gauhati High Court’s decision to quash his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) was a ray of hope for people who were concerned about institutions upholding fundamental rights.

“It is alarming that serious acts like the NSA are invoked under the whims and fancies of a few people, that too for voicing concerns of the indigenous community who will lose land. No democracy or state should have the right to curtail fundamental rights just because someone has raised genuine concerns. If this continues and people are scared to voice their concerns, how will India continue being a democracy?” Doley said.