‘NSA invoked on whims and fancies’: Kaziranga activist after court quashed detention

After spending nearly four months in custody, prominent land rights activist Pranab Doley walked out of jail around 7 pm on Friday. Speaking to The Indian Express a day later, the 40-year-old said the court decision that paved the way for his release “is a victory for the people who believe in democracy and want to uphold it”.
Speaking over the phone from his hometown in Kaziranga, Doley said the Gauhati High Court’s decision to quash his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) was a ray of hope for people who were concerned about institutions upholding fundamental rights.
“It is alarming that serious acts like the NSA are invoked under the whims and fancies of a few people, that too for voicing concerns of the indigenous community who will lose land. No democracy or state should have the right to curtail fundamental rights just because someone has raised genuine concerns. If this continues and people are scared to voice their concerns, how will India continue being a democracy?” Doley said.
After being arrested on July 12 by Golaghat Police in connection with protests against a luxury hotel project near the Kaziranga National Park, Doley was granted bail by a local court on July 29. However, the Assam government invoked the NSA against Doley a day later, stating that his activities were “prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state”.
Doley, the convenor of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Committee, has been vocal about the potential impact of the project and the displacement of indigenous villagers.
“We are seeing how the entire machinery is being used to clamp down on those protesting… Police are brought in and people arrested in the dead of night,” Doley said.
Describing the over 115 days in prison, he said, “It is difficult to describe how inhumane, oppressive and undignifying it is while in custody… You have to keep going through the challenges if you want to stand up for people.”
Doley said the past four months have shown that the younger generation is ready to take the lead in fighting for rights. “Even when they are constantly threatened, they are not afraid to voice their concerns and fight for rights and truth. It is a positive and hopeful sight,” Doley said.
Apart from his elderly parents, Doley’s neighbours, team members and well-wishers were awaiting his homecoming. “A lot of them came to get me from the prison gates. Many others stayed almost the entire night at home as a protective wall to prevent any untoward incident or state action. Somehow people have lost faith,” Doley said.