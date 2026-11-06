With the Gauhati High Court on Friday quashing his detention under the National Security Act (NSA), which was invoked against him for protesting a proposed luxury hotel project near the Kaziranga National Park, lands rights activist Pranab Doley was set to be released from custody after over 115 days.

In its judgment, the HC bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund noted, “The detaining authority (Assam government) has not applied its mind as to whether or not the ordinary laws of the country were insufficient to deal with the activities of the petitioner (Doley).”

Doley (40) is the convener of the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Committee and has been vocal about the potential impact of the project and the displacement of indigenous villagers for years now.

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While quashing the detention order, the HC said that it was based on “stale criminal cases,” as Doley had already been acquitted in nine of the 13 cases that the state government had relied on. “Only three proceedings were live and one is at evidence stage,” it added.

‘Adopted shortcut to detain petitioner’

“As the petitioner is found to have been detained on the strength of stale cases, including those wherein he has been discharged and acquitted, the only inference that can be drawn under the facts of this case is that the sponsoring authority and the detaining authority, by issuing detention order, has adopted a short cut to detain the petitioner instead,” the judgment read.

On the detention order mentioning Doley’s foreign visits, the court said that the state government had “not given details of anti-India activity” by him.

“Repetitive foreign visit, by itself, is not an act which would warrant preventive detention of a person and curtail his fundamental right to visit a country of his choice,” the HC said.

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‘Vague allegation regarding foreign visits’

Further, the judgment read, “Moreover, along with the grounds of detention, except for a vague allegation regarding foreign visits and suspicious foreign exchange receipts, the detaining authority has not furnished to the petitioner any materials showing how his foreign visits and receipt of foreign exchange amounts to activities that is prejudicial to the interest of the State, its security and integrity, or has affected public order.”

The court also noted that while there were allegations of Doley’s involvement in “road blockades and damages to public properties,” no details of the said offences had been provided.

“Thus, the allegations against the petitioner is vague and bereft of material particulars,” the HC held.

Speaking to The Indian Express, senior advocate Santanu Borthakur, who was representing Doley, said that the state government’s failure to provide relevant detention documents to Doley was another ground laid out by the HC to quash the detention order.

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After being arrested on July 12 by Golaghat Police in connection with the protests, Doley, a prominent indigenous and land rights activist, was granted bail by a local court on July 29. However, the Assam government invoked the NSA against Doley a day later, stating that his activities were “prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state.”

In its bail order, an Additional Sessions Judge in Golaghat had observed that video footage had failed to “demonstrate a direct attack by protestors on the on-duty police personnel.” The judge had said that no “deadly weapon,” as alleged by the police, had been seized by the investigating officer during the course of the investigation.